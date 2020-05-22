Robert Dale Pinkerton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Dale Pinkerton of Waverly, Ohio, passed 10:41 a.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Adena Pike Medical Center in Waverly, Ohio.
Robert was born February 21, 1966, in Greenfield, Ohio, the son of Glen Dale (Annette) Pinkerton of Waverly and Goldie Catherine (Williams) George of Piketon.
Also surviving are a son, Brandon Dale (Evelyn) Pinkerton, two grandchildren, Branson Ty Alley-Pinkerton and Brandon Dale Pinkerton II, three sisters, Rhonda Stevens, Veronica Breitenbach and Joyce Pinkerton, seven nieces and nephews, Catherine Nicole Stevens, Jessica Karen Stevens, Jarod Scott (Mikayla) Stevens, Kyle Lee Miller, Kelsey (Charlie) Vaughn, Lesley Renee (Aaron) Rider-McTurner and Mathew Ryan Pinkerton and ten great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by three uncles, Ronnie J. Pinkerton, Jerry Leon Pinkerton and James E. Williams and grandparents, Jimmy Dale and Marie Pinkerton, and Robert and Beatrice Williams.
Robert was a truck driver.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Boyer Cremation Services.
www.boyerfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pike County News Watchman from May 22 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
(740) 947-2161
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved