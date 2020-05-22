Robert Dale Pinkerton of Waverly, Ohio, passed 10:41 a.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Adena Pike Medical Center in Waverly, Ohio.Robert was born February 21, 1966, in Greenfield, Ohio, the son of Glen Dale (Annette) Pinkerton of Waverly and Goldie Catherine (Williams) George of Piketon.Also surviving are a son, Brandon Dale (Evelyn) Pinkerton, two grandchildren, Branson Ty Alley-Pinkerton and Brandon Dale Pinkerton II, three sisters, Rhonda Stevens, Veronica Breitenbach and Joyce Pinkerton, seven nieces and nephews, Catherine Nicole Stevens, Jessica Karen Stevens, Jarod Scott (Mikayla) Stevens, Kyle Lee Miller, Kelsey (Charlie) Vaughn, Lesley Renee (Aaron) Rider-McTurner and Mathew Ryan Pinkerton and ten great-nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by three uncles, Ronnie J. Pinkerton, Jerry Leon Pinkerton and James E. Williams and grandparents, Jimmy Dale and Marie Pinkerton, and Robert and Beatrice Williams.Robert was a truck driver.Funeral arrangements are under the care of Boyer Cremation Services.