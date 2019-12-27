Home

Botkin Hornback Funeral Home
314 E North Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1150
(740) 947-2313
Robert Dean Steele Sr. Obituary
Robert Dean Steele Sr., 75, of Chillicothe, Ohio, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019, at Adena-Pike Medical Center in Waverly. He was born February 8, 1944, in Jackson, Ohio, to the late William Steele and Glenna Rapp Steele. Surviving are two children, Etta Henderson and husband Paul of Waverly and Noah Steele and Danielle Snyder of Waverly; and sisters, Pat Campbell and Pam Steele, both of Jackson. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Robert Steele Jr.; brothers, Dr. Bill Steele and Jim Steele; and a sister Norma White.
Private funeral services will be held at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Dec. 29, 2019
