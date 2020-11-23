1/1
Robert E. "Bob" Dever
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" E. Dever, 76, of Circleville, died peacefully at his home on Thursday, November 19, 2020, unexpectedly. He was born on March 21, 1944, in Piketon, the son of the late Garrett and Mary (Smith) Dever.
Bob is survived by his beloved daughters, Missy (Ron) Branham and Angie (Kent) Malone, both of Waverly; grandchildren, Ciara Newsome, Katelin Branham, Taylor Malone, Garrett Branham, and Tyler Malone; sisters, Marilyn Patton and Carolyn (Ashur) Stephenson, both of Piketon; brother, Roger Dever, who resided with him; many loved nieces and nephews; and numerous other special family members and friends whom he cherished.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy (Woolever) Dever.
Bob was a 1962 graduate of Piketon High School and retired from PPG, Circleville, after many years of service. He loved to golf with his brother and good friends and always rooted for the Brownies! He was a member of the Eagles and VFW, where he had many good friends. He never met a stranger and liked having a good time. He was always willing to help anyone and will be missed by all.
There are no services to be held at this time due to pandemic precautions. A memorial service will be held later at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston. Condolences and floral gifts can be made on Bob's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pike County News Watchman from Nov. 23 to Dec. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved