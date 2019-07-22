Robert E. Richards, 83, passed away peacefully at his home to his eternal Heavenly home, on July 21, 2019, at 11:40 am following a brief but courageous battle with cancer.

He was born April 4, 1936, in Pike County, Ohio, to the late Daniel and Ida (Brewster) Richards. On March 16, 1957, he married the former Mary K. Rhodes, who survives. From that 62 year blessed union he is survived by their four children, Robert E. (Laura) Richards, Jr., Steve (Patty) Richards, Cathy (Bill) Crowe, and Scott (Cheryl) Richards. He also leaves behind 8 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. He is survived by a sister, Bea (Carl) London, two brothers, Larry (Debbie) Richards, and James Richards, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Don and Jerry Richards, an infant brother, Roger Richards, and a sister, Dorothy Butcher.

Bob was employed by the Mead Corporation for 43 ½ years. He served as First Elder for both the Happy Valley CCCU and Jefferson Avenue CCCU. He was an avid reader and enjoyed writing poetry. He was often asked to write poems for special events of friends and family members. Bob was a member of the Jefferson Ave. Church of Christ in Christian Union.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Huntington Memorial Cemetery on Liberty Hill Rd. Directly following the graveside service, a Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 pm at the Jefferson Ave. Church of Christ in Christian Union with the Rev. Mark Clendaniel officiating.

If desired, memorial contributions can be made to the Adena Hospice.

The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. Seidensticker and the Adena Hospice staff and volunteers for their care of Bob during his illness.

Published in Pike County News Watchman on July 24, 2019