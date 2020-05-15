Robert Eugene Rodgers
Robert (Bob) Eugene Rodgers, 69, of Waverly, Ohio, passed away on May 13, 2020, at Riverside Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.
Bob was born in Dayton, Ohio, on September 14th, 1950. On April 19th, 1968, he was united in marriage to Regina Brown, who survives.
Bob was a 1978 graduate of Wright State University in Dayton. He retired from the VA Medical Center in Chillicothe.
In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by three children, William (Jackie) Rodgers of Circleville, Robert G. (Debbie) Rodgers of Waverly, and Angela (Mike) Hammerstein of Beaver. Seven grandchildren, Owen, Abigail, Arianna, Miles, Taylor, Natae and Jamen. Three great grandchildren, Asher, Ainsley and Arson. A brother, Gary Rodgers of South Charleston, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents Elwood and Gladys Rodgers, a great grandchild Avery Priest.
There will be no viewing and services will be held at the convenience of the family.



Published in Pike County News Watchman from May 15 to May 25, 2020.
