|
|
Robert Gene Bevins, age 86, of Jackson, passed away on Wednesday, December 11th, 2019, at the Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. He was born on December 24th, 1932, in Pike County, Ohio, to the late John Bevins and Georgia (O'Bryan) Bevins.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by sisters: Charlene (Jim) Slone and Irene (Harold) Spencer and a sister-in-law, Betty Bevins.
Robert was a long-time resident of Jackson, living here 60 years. He served as a sergeant in the United States Air Force in the Korean War. He also worked as a teacher and administrator for the Jackson City Schools for many years. Robert was also a member of the First Christian Church in Jackson and the Jackson Rotary Club.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Vivian (Leedy) Bevins; two sons, Mark Anthony Roe Bevins (Kathy) and Brian Bevins (Amy); one daughter, Kristen Bevins Eversole (Phil); brothers, James C. Bevins, Leon (Patricia) Bevins and Walter Bevins; grandchildren, Tyler (Brandy) Bevins, Stephen Bevins, Kaitlin (Tyler) Bevins Jones, Alyse (Danny) Eversole Capaccio, Jacob Eversole, Emily Roe and Elizabeth Roe; and great-grandchildren, Kinley Garnet Jones, Hudson Curtis Jones, Phoebe Perkins and Zoe Perkins.
A funeral service will be held at the Mayhew-Brown Funeral Home on Saturday, December 14th at 8PM with Pastor Hannah Niday officiating. Family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5-8PM prior to the service.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Mayhew-Brown Funeral Home in Jackson.
Condolences may be sent to: www.mayhew-brownfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Dec. 15, 2019