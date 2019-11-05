|
Robert Paul Massie, 71, of U.S. 23, Waverly, died 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at his home.
Robert was born May 22, 1948, in Higby, Ohio, the son of the late Paul M. Massie and Elsie Leona (Wolf) Massie.
Surviving are two sons, Kenny Massie and wife Lorrie of Waverly and Robert Massie Jr. and wife Nadine of Chillicothe, Ohio, seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, a brother, Jerry Massie of Canal Fulton, Ohio, two sisters, Peggy Massie and Fairie Taylor and husband Terry, both of Waverly, and several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Paul R. Massie and Larry P. Massie, and two sisters, Barbara Kries and Joyce Richards.
Robert was a retired employee of the City of Waverly Water Department. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army Vietnam Era and formerly attended the Waverly First Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Walter Rider officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery, Waverly, Ohio, with military graveside services conducted by the American Legion Merritt Post #142 Honor Guard, Waverly, Ohio.
Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home 5:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019, and one hour prior to the service Friday.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Nov. 6, 2019