Robert S. McConkey, 78, of Waverly, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Adena Pike Medical Center in Waverly. He was born March 11, 1941, son of the late Harry Albert and Georgia Avanell Keechle McConkey. Surviving are a daughter, Dena McConkey Bloom and husband Mark of Lockborne, Ohio; a brother, Thomas McConkey of Waverly and numerous friends and family. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by a son, Robert S. McConkey.
Robert was the owner and manager of McConkey Auto Parts of Waverly and a member of Odd Fellows in Waverly.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home with Val Francis officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery on Bridge Street in Waverly. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 5:30 - 8:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Oct. 20, 2019