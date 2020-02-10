|
|
Robin Gail Hambrick, 60, of Waverly, Ohio, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Adena-Pike Medical Center in Waverly. She was born July 18, 1959, in Chillicothe, Ohio, to the late John Willis Cline and Martha Louise Ferguson. On April 18, 2014, she was united in marriage to James Michael Hambrick who survives. Also surviving are a son, William Ray Dimit Jr. of Piketon, Ohio; a daughter, Torri Lynn Gates and husband Phillip of Beaver, Ohio; two step children, Lindsay Marie Hambrick of Chillicothe and Michael Alan Hambrick of Aviano, Italy Air Force Base; brothers, John Willis Cline and wife Sherry of Northport, Florida, and Thomas Cline of Waverly; sisters, Linda Nunn of Waverly and Sondra Pennistenn and husband John of Waverly; grandchildren, Molly Wooldridge, Wyatt Dimit, Layne Dimit, Awkie Adams and Mia Gates; special nieces, Keisha Skaggs and Tori Fite; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Robin was a 1977 graduate of Waverly High School and was an optician for 30 years. In her spare time she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, riding motorcycles, fishing and was an avid Browns fan.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery on Denver Road in Waverly. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday and for one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
www.botkinhornbackfuneralhomes.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Feb. 12, 2020