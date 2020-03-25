|
Roger Allen Trainer, 81, of St. Rt. 335, Beaver, Ohio, passed 8:54 a.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe, Ohio.
Roger was born August 21, 1938, in Chillicothe, Ohio, the son of the late Woodrow Trainer and Dora Eileen (Crites) Trainer.
Surviving are a son, Mark Allen Trainer of Waverly, two grandsons, Eric Cole Trainer and Blake Andrew Trainer, and two brothers, Don Trainer and wife Helen of Bloomingburg, Ohio, and Dale Trainer and wife Rita of Martinsville, Ohio.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents.
Roger was a retired barber. He holds the state record for the largest spotted bass, 21" long and 5 ¼ lbs caught in Lake White on May 2, 1967.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly, Ohio, with Pastor Ronald Hines officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery, Waverly, Ohio.
Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Mar. 25, 2020