Roger Benton Brown, 79, of Piketon, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe. He was born April 9, 1941, in Beaver, Ohio, to the late Harry F. and Ruby Katherine Pyle Brown. On July 9, 1967, he was united in marriage to Cheryl Kay Crace Brown who preceded in death on October 13, 2016. Surviving are two daughters; April Kim Hartman and husband Jeff of Peebles and Angela Kay Taylor and husband Jason of Piketon; two sons, Rodney Benton Brown and wife Teresa of McDermott and Randall Kieth Brown and wife Kathryn of Waverly; granddaughters, Alisabeth Taylor, Sami Dachenhaus, Cailyn Adams and Lynnex Brown; grandsons, Brad, Brandon and Blake Spencer, Andruw and Phillip Brown, Jacob and Benjamin Taylor, Dustin Hartman and Trevor Seaman; great grandchildren, Brentley Dachenhaus, Bentley, Brayden and Bradley Spencer, Lonna, Lacey, Regan and Atlas; and sisters, Lorena West and husband Ralph of Chillicothe and Marilyn Remy and John of Beaver. Roger is also survived by a special friend, Betty Fuller, and a special cousin, Ruthie Reedy.In addition to his wife and parents, Roger was preceded in death by his brothers, Paul and Charles Brown.Roger proudly served his country in the United States Army. He retired from ODOT and worked as a handyman at the VFW and at Fran Francis Realtor in Waverly. He was a member of Piketon Community Church and Harmony Worship Center and was proud to be one of the "good old guys" sharing their wisdom in the mornings at McDonald's in Waverly.Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at the Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor John Reedy officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Cemetery in Piketon with military honors by American Legion Post #142 of Waverly. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service.Due to the current Ohio mask mandate, masks will be required. The service will be live-streamed on Facebook.