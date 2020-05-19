Roger L. Kitchen Jr.
Roger L. Kitchen Jr., 56, of Beatty Road, Waverly, passed 8:59 p.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020, at home.
Graveside services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Omega Cemetery, Pastor Greg Carter officiating.



Published in Pike County News Watchman from May 19 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Omega Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
(740) 947-2161
April 30, 2020
Nancy,
Sorry for your loss......wishing you peace in this difficult time.
With Sympathy
Larry and Mary
Mary Leasure
April 29, 2020
Nancy,
So sorry for your loss. May the special words of your many friends be a comfort during this difficult time.
Don Gatchell
April 29, 2020
Nancy we are so sorry to hear of your loss,I can,t imagine what your feeling but I do know God loves you and his arms are wrapped around you to comfort and keep you during these times.Praying for you Sanford& Ellen Crisp
ellen Crisp
April 29, 2020
ellen crisp
