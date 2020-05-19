Nancy,
Sorry for your loss......wishing you peace in this difficult time.
With Sympathy
Larry and Mary
Roger L. Kitchen Jr., 56, of Beatty Road, Waverly, passed 8:59 p.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020, at home.
Graveside services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Omega Cemetery, Pastor Greg Carter officiating.
Published in Pike County News Watchman from May 19 to May 29, 2020.