Roger L. Kitchen Jr., 56, of Beatty Road, Waverly, passed 8:59 p.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020, at home.

Graveside services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Omega Cemetery, Pastor Greg Carter officiating.







