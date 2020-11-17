Roger Allen Maloney, 84, of 205 W. Third St., Waverly, OH, went home to be with our Lord on November 13, 2020. Roger was born March 2, 1936, in Alliance, OH, the son of Thomas and Margaret (Aellig) Maloney. He was united in marriage on April 6, 1968, to Shirley (Montgomery) Maloney, who survives.Also surviving are two children, Lisa Margaret Phipps and Christopher Roger (Greta) Maloney, grandchildren, Alex Phipps, Quinn Maloney, Tyghra Maloney, Morgan (Kyra) Masters, Jim (Hannah) Masters and Marisa Lamboy, great-grandchildren, Hank Masters, Remi Masters, Blakely Masters and Zhaylan Warner, sister, Nellie Pettit of Largo, Florida, and a family of brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Don Maloney, brother-in-law, George Pettit, and brother-in-law, Don Montgomery.Roger retired from GTE/Verizon in 1996, was a Veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp, a member of Straight Creek Enterprise Baptist Church and the Fish and Game Club. Roger enjoyed his weekly breakfast with "the Grumpy Old Men."A memorial service will be held 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at the Boyer Funeral Home with Brothers Henry Ward and Mack Walk officiating.The family will receive friends at the funeral home 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020.