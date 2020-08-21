Roger Wayne Kemper triumphantly made his journey home, Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at his home in Waverly, Ohio. He was born November 24, 1948, in Waverly to the late Arthur C Kemper and Rachel Beekman Kemper. He was preceded in death by brothers, David, Richard and Paul Kemper; and recently preceded by sisters, Naomi Kemper Hoffman and Betty Kemper Clark.Roger loved and in later years lived vicariously through his great nieces and nephews. Surviving are his nieces, Karen (Drew) Cashmere, Alison (Fabio) Delmestri and Stephanie (Russ) Conaway; and great nieces and nephews, Molly and Zachary DiMola, and Erin Paige, Rachel, Roger-Thomas and Ryan Conaway. Roger took great pride in being Jeffery "Junior" Noble's godfather. Their relationship developed into more than just friendship. Jeffery gave Roger a reason to live and they became inseparable mentors to each other. Roger was blessed to be part of the Noble family. He also leaves behind his beloved fur companions, Lily and Barney. They were important members of the family and will miss being spoiled by him.Roger lived his life helping others and making the world a better place to those who knew him. He was an adamant supporter of the Democratic Party and proudly displayed multiple letters from Bill Clinton and Barack Obama for his contributions to their campaigns and administrations. He also dedicated his life to improving the education of individuals with disabilities. Roger was the Superintendent of Record and the director of the Early Childhood Center for the Pike County Board of Developmental Disabilities for close to 45 years. He received many awards and recognitions for his dedication to Pike County Board of DD. He valued education and earned various degrees, including his most prestigious, a Doctor of Ministry from Notre Dame, Indiana.Roger touched everyone's life he came in contact with and believed in change for a better society. He was thankful for the daily assistance from Fern Bowen and Marsha Crace. He will be missed by many, loved by all, and his legacy will continue to grow from his life-long example of unconditional love.Roger wrote in his Doctoral project: "I want you to think of me and remember an uncle, a teacher and a friend."Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Dave Burriss and Steve Good officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery on Bridge Street in Waverly. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The OSU Comprehensive Transplant Center, 300 W. 10th Ave. Suite 1150, Columbus, Ohio 43210.