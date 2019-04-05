Home

Howe Wheeler Boyer Funeral Home
724 Main Street
Piketon, OH 45661
(740) 289-2411
Ronald L. Newland

Ronald L. Newland Obituary
Ronald L. Newland, 60, of Indian Ridge Road, Piketon, Ohio, passed 4:20 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at the Pavilion in Piketon.
Ronald was born November 15, 1958, in Chillicothe, Ohio, son of the late Kelly Newland and Katherine Alene (Blakeman) Roush.
Surviving are a brother, Robert Newland and wife Lois of Chillicothe, Ohio, two sisters, Shirley Jean Cool of Piketon, and Vicki Sue Thompson of Piketon, Ohio, uncle, Jack of Chillicothe, aunt, Betty Blackman of Chillicothe, cousin, Jeff Blackman of Chillicothe, two nephews, six nieces, and two special step-daughters, Gina and Melanie.
Ronald was a retired truck driver, an avid fisherman and cat lover to Frisky, Tom, Timmy, and Fluffy.
His parents and brother-in-law, Bob Cool, preceded Ronald in death.
Arrangements are under the care of Boyer Cremation Services.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Apr. 7, 2019
