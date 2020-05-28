Ronnie C. Mercer
Ronnie C. Mercer, age 81, born January 6th 1939, went to be with the Lord on May 26th, 2020. He was surrounded by family at the time of his passing. He was a retired Army Reserve Veteran, enlisted from 1957-1965. He was a truck driver, mechanic, and a co-owner of Mercer Sanitation.
He is preceded in death by his mother and step-father Zula and Leroy Meadows, sister Deborah Moore, 2 brothers-in-law Ed Clyce and Ed Miller, and a great-granddaughter.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Alta Faye Mercer, 4 children, Carl (Tammy) Mercer, Kevin (Carol) Mercer, Patsy (Charles) Cooper, and Rhonda (Kevin) McCown, 19 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, 4 sisters, Barb Clyce, Vicky Miller, Marilyn Brock, Wanda (Steve) Blankenbecker, and 2 brothers, Steve (Judy) Meadows and Leroy Skip (Marjorie) Meadows.
Funeral services will be 9:00 A.M. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the Cox Burkitt Funeral Home in Beaver, Ohio, with Pastor Chris Clark officiating. Burial will follow in the Beaver Union Cemetery. Friends may call from 7:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. Friday, May 29, 2020, at the funeral home.
www.coxburkittfh.com



Published in Pike County News Watchman from May 28 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
