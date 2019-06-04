Services Botkin Hornback Funeral Home 314 E North Street Waverly , OH 45690-1150 (740) 947-2313 Resources More Obituaries for Rosetta Legg Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Rosetta McCorkle Legg

Obituary Condolences Flowers Rosetta McCorkle Legg, the last of the original Dogwood Quilters, passed away in her sleep on June 3, 2019, at Bristol Traditions. She was 96 yrs old. She was suffering from Kidney disease and Congestive Heart Failure.

Rosetta was the 8th of nine children born to Samuel and Martha Susan Graham McCorkle on June 20th 1922. She was preceded in death by her parents Samuel and Martha Susan Graham McCorkle, 2 brothers Marshall (Lavaria) and Harold (Mattie) McCorkle; 6 sisters Margaret (Stuart) Boyd, Martha (Henry) Oney, Myrtle (Lonnie) Powell, Hazel McCorkle, Helen (Harold) Button and Ethel McCorkle; and her husband of 64 years Robert Ford Legg. She is survived by 2 daughters, Loretta Legg of Chillicothe and Cynthia (Nelson) Moorhead of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, 2 grandchildren Christina (Josh) Moorhead Riley of Pickerington, Ohio, and Daniel (Lisa) Moorhead of Columbus, Ohio, 3 great grandchildren Kaylee Riley, Alex Riley and Elijah Riley, and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and great great nieces and nephews.

Rosetta was born at home on McCorkle Rockwell Rd on Bear Creek, Morgan Township, Scioto County, Ohio. In 1940 she graduated Rarden High School. She worked in Portsmouth, Ohio, at the Selby Shoe Factory before her marriage to Robert Ford Legg on Oct 15, 1949, in Russell, Kentucky. After a brief time living in Chicago they settled in on Dogwood Ridge in Wheelersburg, Ohio, until 1964 when they moved to Springfield, Ohio. She was baptized at the Derr Rd Baptist Church in Springfield, Ohio, in 1966 where she was a member until 1969 when they moved for a final time to Waverly, Ohio.

Rosetta was a member of The First Baptist Church of Waverly for fifty years and an active member of the Dogwood Quilters until her husband's illness forced her to stop in her late 80's. But she never stopped making quilts at home many of which are now proud possessions of her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was also a very good cook and took pride in cooking large meals for her family. She was also very interested in politics and a loyal Democrat. She loved to tell her children how she campaigned for President Truman in 1948 and would have gone into politics but her father disapproved of women in politics. She also served as a Girl Scout leader, a 4H leader and in 1966 helped create the Northridge Elementary School Library in the Northridge subdivision of Springfield, Ohio. In the 1990's she became interested in genealogy which she pursued until her death. She was also a great story teller. When she and her brother Marshall got together the family always gathered around to hear their stories!

The funeral will be at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly, Ohio. Visitation on Thursday June 6th from 5 to 8 pm and the funeral will be on Friday June 7th at 11 am with visitation an hour prior to the service. Josh Remy will be officiating.

Interment will be at the Mound Cemetery in Piketon, Ohio, immediately following the funeral. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Garnet Wilson Public Library building fund "The Next Chapter" 207 N. Market Street, Waverly, Ohio 45690.

A meal will be offered after the interment in the Life Center at the First Baptist Church in Waverly.