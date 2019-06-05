Rowena "Johnnie" Lansing, 79 years, of Piketon, passed away on Thursday, November 29, 2018, at the Adena Regional Medical Center, in Chillicothe, Ohio.

Johnnie was born on September 15, 1939, in Greene County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Orva Thomas and Eleanor Bowermaster Thomas. Johnnie worked as a meat cutter.

In addition to her parents, Johnnie was preceded in death by four brothers and a sister. Johnnie is survived by her husband, Lloyd Lansing, whom she married on September 8, 1956; and by her daughter, Judy (Keith) Ward, of Piketon. She is also survived by a sister, Kitty Butts, of Bowersville, Ohio. Johnnie will be missed by her 2 grandchildren, Angie and Keith Andrew; and by her 3 great-grandchildren, Breanna, Daelynn, and Addison.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, on Monday, December 3, 2018, at the Union Hill Church, in Peebles, Ohio. The ceremony will be officiated by Phil Fulton. Burial will follow in the Mt. Zion Cemetery.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, on Monday, December 3, 2018, prior to the funeral services, at the Union Hill Church, in Peebles.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home. Please visit us at www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com to sign our online guestbook. Published in Pike County News Watchman on Dec. 2, 2018 Read More Listen to Obituary