|
|
Just after 5:00 p.m. Monday, November 4, 2019, in Traditions at Bristol Village, God called home his angel on earth, Ruby Faye (Brannan) Wooldridge - Shanks, age 77.
Ruby was born February 28, 1942, in Pike County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Hazel Augusta (Lute) Brannan and Warren Denver Brannan. She was the devoted wife of 39 years to Lloyd Shanks, who survives.
Also surviving are two sons, James Robert (Anita) Wooldridge, Jr., and Jerome Richard Wooldridge, four grandchildren, Rebecca (Darren Mangen) Yarber, Jeremy Wooldridge, Rachel (Tim Adkins) Wooldridge, and Cassandra Wooldridge, seven great-grandchildren, brother, Robert (Barbara) Brannan, three sisters, Frances Ward, Susan Isaac and Hazel Brannan, friend and former daughter-in-law, Thelma Nichols, thirteen nieces and nephews, eighteen great nieces and nephews, seven great-great nieces and nephews and a multitude of cousins and friends.
Ruby was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, James Robert Wooldridge, Sr., three sisters, Wilma Brannan, Elizabeth "Betty" Isaac and Mary Pittman, three brothers, Tommy, Earl and John Brannan, four brothers-in-law, her nephew, Todd Brannan, and great-nephew, Tony Brannan.
Ruby was a retired L.P.N. at Eagle Creek Nursing Center in West Union. She enjoyed flowers and gardening, and was a lifelong Cincinnati Reds fan.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019, at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Chaplain Kevin Greene officiating. Burial will follow in Yankee Hill Cemetery, Piketon, Ohio.
Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 12:00 p.m. until the service on Sunday.
www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Nov. 6, 2019