Home

POWERED BY

Services
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
6710 Swauger Valley Road
Minford, OH 45653-0152
(740 820-2331
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
6710 Swauger Valley Road
Minford, OH 45653-0152
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
6710 Swauger Valley Road
Minford, OH 45653-0152
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
6710 Swauger Valley Road
Minford, OH 45653-0152
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Hubbard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell E. Hubbard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Russell E. Hubbard Obituary
Russell Eugene Hubbard, 69, of Beaver, went home to be with the Lord surrounded by his loving family on Friday, March 13, 2020, at OSU James Cancer Center in Columbus. Born November 27, 1950, in Brooklyn, New York, a son of the late James Frank and Lillian (Bacchi) Hubbard, he was a railroad engineer for N/S, and a conductor for Conrail and the New Jersey Transit for a total of 45 years. He attended Dailyville Free Will Baptist Church. He had a passion and zest for life and lived life to the fullest. Russell loved his family dearly and they were everything to him. He had a love for his Italian heritage.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Regina "Jeanie" (Estep) Lynn Hubbard; two sons, Jesse (Kristena) Hubbard, Cody (Christi) Hubbard; three grandchildren, Hayden Hubbard, Jackson Hubbard, Dawson Hubbard, and two brothers, Jimmy Hubbard and Andy Hubbard.
Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Pastor Peter Dunn officiating. Burial will be in Mound Cemetery in Piketon. Friends may call at the funeral home from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -