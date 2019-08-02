|
|
Russell Sherman Clark, age 75, peacefully passed away July 28, 2019, at his home in San Ramon, CA.
The youngest of 12 kids, Russ was born April 15, 1944, in Ohio to parents Dexter H. & Myrtle H. (Greene) Clark. As a teenager, Russ moved to live with his brother in Montana where he graduated from high school with the class of 1964 and went on to earn a BS in Business from Eastern Montana State, graduating in 1970.
Russ was the owner and operator of Contra Costa Appliance & Kitchen Center and at one time had four locations. He was motivated and successful in his business and enjoyed traveling for work and pleasure all over the world. He loved cars - especially his little Mercedes-Benz. Russ enjoyed being well-dressed, eating fine foods, and collecting unique items from his travels.
Though he lived in California for quite some time, Ohio was dear to his heart. He had a strong bond with his family who called him "Big Russ" and was proud to be a direct descendent from American patriot military officer, George Rogers Clark. He was very strong in his faith and Russ was a longtime member of Oak Park Christian Center in Pleasant Hill, CA.
Russ is survived by sisters Helen Flynn and Flora (Bob) Finley; a brother George (Lynn) Clark; along with dozens of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Russ was preceded in death by siblings Harold, Charles, Herman, Carl, Lois "Sis" Kochert, Chester "Buzz", Donald "Donnie", and Grover.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 6, 2019, from 12pm-2pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where funeral services will begin at 2 pm officiated by his nephew Pastor Tom Kochert. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Memorial Park near Lexington. Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Russ' family and encourage you to share a memory with them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Aug. 4, 2019