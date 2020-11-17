1/1
Ruth Ellen Jarvis
1935 - 2020
{ "" }
Ruth Ellen Jarvis, 85, of West Portsmouth, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Pavilion at Piketon. She was born November 21, 1935, in Portsmouth to the late Albert and Doris M. Distel Redoutey.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David C. Jarvis, 2 sisters; Alberta Morgan and Phyllis Blakeman, 3 brothers; Carl, George, and Robert Redoutey, a sister-in-law, Mary Redoutey, and brothers-in-law; Eugene Staggs, William Burton, Franklin Morgan and William Bentley.
Ruth worked for many years at the Vulcan Last Company, and she owned and operated Ruth's Ceramics.
Left to cherish her memory, Ruth is survived by her daughter, Denise (Mike) Corbin of Waverly, a granddaughter, Amber Queen, 2 great grandchildren; Kaleb and Aubree Queen that she adored, 4 sisters; Joann Staggs, Virginia Burton, Linda Bentley, and Rita Thoroughman, a sister-in-law, Josephine Redoutey, a brother-in-law, Ralph Blakeman, along with numerous nieces and nephews that loved her dearly.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Garvin Cemetery at Lombardsville. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.



Published in Pike County News Watchman from Nov. 17 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
November 15, 2020
I did not know Ruth, but her ceramic classes brought my mom such joy. I remember one winter ceramics had to be canceled. My mom was a grown woman, but she cried and cried. Thank you Ruth, rest well in heaven, and I'm sure my mom will be first in line iif you have a class.
Stephanie Gee ( daughter of Shirley Gee)
Acquaintance
November 14, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
