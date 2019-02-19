Samuel W. Stephens, 74, died February 18, 2019, at the Pavilion Nursing Home in Piketon, Ohio.

He was born January 22, 1945, in Kentucky. He was the son of the late Elmer and Dorothy Stephens.

Surviving are four brothers, Carl Johnson of Florida, Donald Johnson and wife Francis of Dayton, Ohio, Charles Johnson and wife Elka of Oklahoma, and Larry D. Stephens of Lucasville, Ohio, a sister, Evelyn Glenn of Lucasville, Ohio, and lots of nieces and nephews.

He also had two brothers, Glen Johnson of Waverly, Ohio, and Richard Johnson of Lucasville, Ohio, and a sister, Maxine of Waverly, Ohio, who preceded him in death.

While attending to his farm and cattle near Rarden, Ohio, he drove a school bus for Northwest School District.

Samuel had many friends and was loved by everyone.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 24, 2019, at BOYER FUNERAL HOME in Piketon with Pastor Rob Anderson officiating. Burial will follow at Mound Cemetery, Piketon, Ohio.

Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Sunday, February 24, 2019.

Published in Pike County News Watchman on Feb. 20, 2019