Sandra Kay "Sandy" (Alley) Stapleton passed away at her home in Oak Hill on Friday, March 8, 2019. She was born on April 25, 1960, in Portsmouth to Ben Alley and the late Carolyn (Spence) Alley. Sandy was a 1978 graduate of Eastern High School and a 1981 graduate of Shawnee State Community College. She recently retired from her long career of 35 years as a Radiologic Technologist.

Sandy married the love of her life, Terry Stapleton, who survives, on October 10, 1998. She is survived by her son, Luke Stapleton (Taylor Comer); four grandchildren, Remington, Dixie, Dakota, and Baylee. Also surviving are one sister, Shirley (Bert) Greene; three brothers, Mark (Brenda) Alley, Benjie Alley, Jeff (Susan) Alley; several nieces and nephews, and her Holzer Hospital family.

Sandy was preceded in death by her grandparents, Stan and Ruth Spence, and Grace and Sim Alley.

Friends may call Monday, March 11, 2019, from 4-8 PM at the Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home of Oak Hill. Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the funeral home with Pastor Stan Howard officiating. Burial will follow in C.M. Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.lewisgillum.com.