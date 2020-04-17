|
|
Scottie Wade Thomas Jr., 64, of Barker Lane, Waverly, Ohio, passed 8:04 a.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Adena Pike Medical Center, Waverly, Ohio.
Scottie was born January 30, 1956, in Chillicothe, Ohio, the son of the late Scottie Wade Thomas Sr and Hilda Marie (Butler) Thomas of Waverly, Ohio, who survives
Also surviving are three brothers, Mark Thomas and wife Sonie, Randy Thomas and wife Mary and Rick Thomas and wife Shirley, and six nieces and nephews, Christine Nicole Smith, Derek Mark Thomas, Cynthia Lauren Reichderfer, Laken Lee Chain, W. Drexel Welch and Tyler Matthew Thomas.
He was preceded in death by his father and nephew, Adam Daniel Welch.
Scottie was a member of the Pike County Sheriff's Office, the Local #577 Pipefitters, the Scioto Valley Amateur Radio Club, the Ohio Gun Collectors Association and was an ordained minister.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 20, 2020, at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Val Francis officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery, Bridge Street, Waverly, Ohio.
Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Sunday, April 19, 2020.
www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Apr. 19, 2020