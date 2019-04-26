|
|
Shane Nathaniel Walls, 36, of Waverly, Ohio, was officially pronounced Wednesday, April 24, 2019, after being missing for several months. He was born on May 27, 1982, in Chillicothe, Ohio, son of Randy and Phyllis Viar Walls of Waverly. Also surviving are two brothers, Robert and Wade Walls of Waverly; two nephews, Lance Walls of South Shore, Kentucky, and Maverick Walls of Piketon, Ohio, and grandmother, Ruth Walls of Lucasville. Shane was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Mabel Viar.
Shane was a timber worker and was considered one of the best timber cutters and a 2000 graduate of Western High School.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019, at the Botkin Hornback Funeral Home with Rev. Bruce Viar officiating. Burial will follow in McBee Cemetery, Waverly, Ohio.
Family will receive friends on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Apr. 28, 2019