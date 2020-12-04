Sheila Marie Ferrell, 66, of Piketon, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Heartland of Chillicothe. She was born February 11, 1954 in Chillicothe, Ohio, daughter of the late Jack and Nellie Blakeman Ferrell. Sheila is survived by two sons, Jamie Stinson and wife Kellie of Orient, Ohio and Jay Osborne of Waverly, Ohio; three grandchildren, Talon Osborne, Lyla and Henry Stinson; a brother Eugene "Spike" Ferrell and wife Jean of Piketon, Ohio; and niece, Teresa Ferrell and nephew, Greg Ferrell.Private graveside services for the immediate family will be on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Mound Cemetery in Piketon, Ohio.Arrangements are in the care of Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly.