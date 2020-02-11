|
Sherman Tuttle, age 80, of Beaver, Ohio, died Monday, February 10, 2020, at his residence. He was born May 24, 1939, in Beaver, Ohio, a son of the late Lester and Rachel Thornsberry Tuttle. He was united in marriage to Barbara Spencer Tuttle on June 6, 1959, with whom he shared two children, Teresa (Dennis) Southworth of Piketon, Ohio, and Gordon (Teresa) Tuttle of Lucasville, Ohio, both of whom survive. He was united in marriage July 21, 1981, to his wife Grace Smith Tuttle who survives with their two children, Shannon (Regina) Tuttle of Waverly, Ohio, and Isaiah Tuttle of Chillicothe, Ohio, both of whom survive. Also surviving are seven grandchildren whom he loved dearly, Brandi Southworth Davis, Justin Tuttle, Benjamin Tuttle, Adam Tuttle, Abbey Tuttle, Lathan Tuttle and Arayah Tuttle, seven great-grandchildren, one brother, Joseph Tuttle of Beaver, Ohio, four sisters, Vergie (John) Burton of Pure, Indiana, Betty (Ed) Warren of Monroe, Michigan, Alma Knowles of Waverly, Ohio, and Sherry (Jimmy) Vincent of New Boston, Michigan, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Angela Dawn Tuttle, two brothers, Clayton Tuttle and Kanawha Tuttle, and one sister, Inez Riley Miller.
Sherman was a faithful member of the Givens Freewill Baptist Church, attending until his health would no longer allow. He was a U.S. Army Veteran stationed in Fort Benning, GA, where he earned the honors of Sharpshooter and Expert Rifleman. He was an avid sports fan and treasured watching his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren play the sports they loved. Sherman played softball for many years, attaining several awards and honors throughout his career, but he mostly enjoyed spending time with his family playing cards, games and sharing stories.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Friday, February 14, 2020, at the Givens Freewill Baptist Church with Pastor Rob Anderson and Chaplain Cameron Caseman officiating. Burial will follow in the Tuttle Family Cemetery with military graveside services provided by the American Legion Merritt Post #142 of Waverly. Friends may call from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service Friday at the church.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Adena Hospice and those who cared for Sherman during the last six months. A special thank you to his aide, Susan, for the special friendship they shared together.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Feb. 12, 2020