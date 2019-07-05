Home

Sherri Ann Shewalter Obituary
Sherri Ann Shewalter, 56, of State Route 772, Chillicothe, died 12:28 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital, Columbus.
Sherri was born July 21, 1962, in Chillicothe, Ohio, the daughter of the late Leonard Tilton "Bo" Sines and Marguerite Lucille (McQuay) Sines. On April 20, 2002, she was united in marriage to Michael Kent Shewalter, who survives.
Also surviving are her daughter, Lindsay Mitchell of Chillicothe, two step daughters, Michele (Chad) Mettler and Benita (Dan) Burton, three sisters, Terrie Eblin of Chillicothe, Angie (Rick) Harris of Waverly, and Cathy Sines of Chillicothe, a brother, Tim (Amy) Sines, many nieces and nephews, and many friends from GE, where she had worked for over 20 years, and Acord's Carry Out.
Sherri was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Leonard "Tilt" Sines, Jr., and a future son-in-law, Ryan Hammond.
A memorial service will be held 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Lou Watson, officiating.
www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on July 7, 2019
