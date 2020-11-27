Sherry Lynn Dickson, 76, of Linden Avenue, Waverly, Ohio passed 1:03 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio.

Sherry was born August 17, 1944 in McArthur, Ohio, the son of the late, Hiran H. Humphrey and Mary (Walton) Humphrey Chandler. On September 28, 1963, she was united in marriage to Edward A. Dickson, Jr., who survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Edward A. (Teresa) Dickson III and David B. Dickson and two grandsons, Andrew and Nicholas Dickson.

Sherry was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Larry Humphrey and sister, Carol Ann.

Sherry was a retired beautician and former owner of the Stitch Shop in Waverly.

Private funeral services will be held at the Boyer Funeral Home with Rev. Bruce Viar officiating.

Private graveside services will be held later at Evergreen Union Cemetery, Bridge Street, Waverly, Ohio. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store