McWilliams Funeral Home, LLC
125 East 1st Street
Wellston, OH 45692
(740) 384-2424
Shirlene Davis Sherwood Obituary
Shirlene Davis Sherwood, age 81, of Wellston, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, at Four Winds Community in Jackson, Ohio.
She was born December 2, 1937 in Ryan, Oklahoma, to the late Efford Andy Breeze and Thelma Annalee Smith Breeze.
Shirlene was a 1955 graduate of Wellston High School. She was the former secretary/bookkeeper for Dr. J. Edgar Evans Optometry in Wellston for 27 years. Shirlene was known as a classy lady with a soft-spoken voice. She enjoyed traveling, sewing and doll making, and was a former member of the Wranglers line dancing group. Shirlene always looked forward to her favorite holiday, Christmas, when she would decorate the inside of her home to the hilt and enjoy the time spent with her family.
She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Rhonda and Gary Everett of Jackson and Brenda and Brian Ballis of Piketon; grandchildren, Jennifer Hatten (Matt), Garin Everett (Beth), Brenton Ballis (Chelsey), and Brooke Ballis; great-grandchildren, Maddox, Jocelyn, Grayson, Elise, Caibree and Brynlee; brothers, Jim Breeze (Pam) and Tom Breeze; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Besides her parents, Shirlene was preceded in death by her first husband, Ron Davis in 1995; second husband, Jim Sherwood in 2013; brother, Euel Breeze; sisters, Colleen Breeze and Diane Huckey; and step-son, Mark Sherwood.
Calling hours will be Tuesday from 11 A.M. to 2 P.M. at the McWilliams Funeral Home in Wellston. Funeral service will follow the calling hours at 2 P.M. with Pastor Larry Boggs officiating. Burial will be in the Ridgewood Cemetery.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mcwilliams-funeralhome.com.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on July 3, 2019
