Stanley Roger Hines Jr. Obituary
Stanley Roger Hines, Jr., 47, of Adkins Lane, Waverly, Ohio, passed 9:26 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020, at his home.
Roger was born November 5, 1972, in Chillicothe, Ohio, the son of the late Stanley Roger Hines Sr. and Patsy Ruth (Christman) Hines.
Also surviving are two sons, Logan Hines, 18, and Landon Hines, 17, both of Oak Hill, Ohio, daughter, Reileigh Potts, 15, of Beaver, Ohio, mother of his children, Brooke Dixon-Hines, several brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.
Stanley was preceded in death by his parents and granny, Arta Ilene (Mustard) Christman.
Memorial service will be held 6:00 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Boyer Funeral Home with Rev. Rick Goodman officiating.
Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service Saturday.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to his children's college fund at Atomic Credit Union, Piketon, Ohio.
www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Mar. 4, 2020
