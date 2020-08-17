1/1
Steven Foster Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven Foster Johnson, 76, of Waverly, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at his home. He was born on June 15, 1944, in Portsmouth, Ohio, son of the late Carl Henry and Emaline Foster Johnson. On January 27, 1967, he was united in marriage to Marilyn Hunter Johnson who survives. Also surviving are a daughter, Jennifer Conley of Waverly; a son, Brian Johnson of Waverly and a granddaughter, Cassidy Rhyndress of Waverly.
Steven retired from General Motors after 33 years working as an Inspector. He was also a member of Adena Road Church of Christ in Chillicothe, Ohio, and proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy.
The family wishes to give a special thank you to National Church Residence Hospice for providing care to Steven.
Arrangements are under the care of Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly, Ohio.
www.botkinhornbackfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pike County News Watchman from Aug. 17 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Botkin Hornback Funeral Home
314 E North Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1150
(740) 947-2313
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Botkin Hornback Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved