|
|
Susan J. Ehas, 81, of Wendy Lane, Waverly, Ohio, passed 8:55 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, in Traditions of Bristol Village, Waverly.
Susan was born May 12, 1938, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Clingan Jackson and Thelma Louise (Rex) Jackson. On July 28, 1962, she was united in marriage to Allen John Ehas, who survives.
Also surviving are three sons, Rex Ehas and wife Laura of Crossville, Alabama, Jason Ehas of Columbus, Ohio, and Curt Ehas and wife Lisa Marie of Columbus, Ohio, two grandsons, William Ehas and Reed Ehas, and two great-granddaughters, Mishayla Rose Ehas and Lilianna Ehas.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Maryann Hall.
Susan was a retired primary education teacher.
Calling hours will not be observed. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Boyer Cremation Services.
www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Mar. 4, 2020