Sylvia Garnet (Wilson) Mead, 79, of Waverly, passed away on June 28, 2019, at Adena Pike Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 4, 1939, in Williamsport, the daughter of the late Charles Brian and Frances (Edler) Wilson.

Sylvia is survived by her children, Larry Mead, of Arizona, Cynthia (David) Burton, of Chillicothe, Donald Lee Mead, of Waverly, Keith Mead, of Waverly, George Michael (Octovia) Mead, of Chillicothe, and John Steven (Carrie) Mead, of Piketon; siblings, Glen (Cassandra) Wilson, of Kingston, and Patricia (Sam) Johnson, of Circleville; numerous loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many special friends whom she cherished.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Larry David Mead, in 2004; and son, Terry Mead. Sylvia graduated from Kingston High School Class of 1958.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 6 at 11:00 a.m. at the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston, with Pastor Paul Winks officiating. Burial will follow in Springbank Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6 - 8 p.m. at Hill's. Condolences can be made on Sylvia's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com. Published in Pike County News Watchman on July 3, 2019