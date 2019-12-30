Home

Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
1310 3rd Street
West Portsmouth, OH 45663
740-858-4100
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
1310 3rd Street
West Portsmouth, OH 45663
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Nauvoo United Methodist Church
West Portsmouth, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Nauvoo United Methodist Church
West Portsmouth, OH
Tami Jaye Wetzig


1962 - 2019
Tami Jaye Wetzig Obituary
Tami Jaye Wetzig, 57, of Waverly, formerly of West Portsmouth, died Saturday December 28, 2019, at Hospice of Central Ohio. She was born September 30, 1962, in Brunswick, Georgia, to the late Glenn Richard Williamson and Frances Brooks Williamson who survives.
Tami was a Phlebotomist and a Central Processor at Adena Medical Center in Chillicothe, a member of Nauvoo United Methodist Church where she was a member of the choir as well as the Liturgist. She also attended Life Point Church. She loved taking care of people and especially loved serving the Lord.
Along with her mother, Tami is survived by her husband William Arthur Wetzig whom she married July 26, 1986, 2 sons; Paul Brooks (Felicia) Wetzig, and Wade Garret Wetzig, both of West Portsmouth, a sister, Mary (Rob) Deaver of West Portsmouth, a niece, Nicole Deaver, a nephew, Daniel (Jennifer) Deaver, 3 great nieces; Alexia, Mia, and Kami, her mother-in-law, Jean Fox, and her other in-laws; Rick, Scott, Alta, and Adi.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Nauvoo United Methodist Church in West Portsmouth with Pastor Pete Shaffer officiating with interment in Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth from 4 to 8:00 PM on Friday and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Jan. 1, 2020
