Howe Wheeler Boyer Funeral Home
724 Main Street
Piketon, OH 45661
(740) 289-2411
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Tammy Louise Trent


Tammy Louise Trent Obituary
Tammy Louise Trent, 44, of Bailey Chapel Road, Piketon, passed 12:15 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at OSU Wexner Medical Center.
She was born August 19, 1974, in Chillicothe, Ohio, the daughter of Randy Lee (Leora Beth) Trent, Sr., and Amy Louise (Timothy Lee) Gleason.
Surviving are a son, James (fiancÃ© Emily) Brust, daughter, Brittany Brust, three grandchildren, sister, Sheryl Trent, brother, Randy Lee Trent, Jr., niece, Cheyenne Renee Trent, and two stepsisters, Shawn (Randy) Morgansen and Amanda Seymour.
Tammy was a homemaker and attended Cottie's Corner Church and Bailey Chapel Church.
Her grandparents, John and Louise Mendenhall, and Thomas and Virginia Trent, uncle, Larry Trent, and cousin, Steve Kuhn preceded Tammy in death.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, June 9, 2019, at the Howe Wheeler Boyer Hornback Funeral Home in Piketon, Ohio, with Pastor Walter Rider, officiating. Burial will follow in Bailey Chapel Cemetery, Piketon.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service Sunday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Boyer Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.
www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on June 9, 2019
