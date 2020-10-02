Teddie W. Oliver Sr., age 84, of Beaver, Ohio, died Wednesday September 23, 2020 in Waverly, Ohio. He was born October 15, 1935 in Greenup, Kentucky, a son of the late Melvin D. and Sarah Anderson Oliver. He was united in marriage August 8, 1956 to his wife, Elisabetha "Betty" Oliver, who preceded him in death August 12, 2005. Surviving are his children, Phillis (Wayne) Oliver, Rosemary Oliver, and Teddie Oliver Jr., five grandchildren, Shawn Isaac, Jeremy (Heide) Isaac, Angela Oliver, Jamie Moore, and Teddie D. (Chasity) Oliver, thirteen great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, and four brothers, Melvin Oliver, Paul Oliver, Warren Oliver, and Chuck Oliver. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Ralph Oliver, Raymond Hayes, and Jim Oliver, one sister, Mary Oliver Cantrell, and a daughter-in-law, Polly Oliver.Teddie was a U.S. Army Veteran, having served during WWII, was a retired Union Ironworker, and a life-long member of the Beaver VFW Post #9942. He was a loving father and grandfather and cherished spending time with his family. He also enjoyed being outdoors spending time farming.Funeral services were held 11:00 A.M. Monday September 28, 2020 at the Cox Burkitt Funeral Home with Pastor Kevin Greene officiating. Burial followed in the Gravel Hill Cemetery with military graveside services conducted by the American Legion Merritt Post #142 of Waverly. Calling hours were observed from 5-8:00 P.M. Sunday September 27, 2020 at the funeral home.