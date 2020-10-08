Teresa Elaine Sapp, 65, of Piketon, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at her home. She was born November 11, 1954, in Portsmouth, Ohio, to the late Jimmy Dale Pinkerton and Clara Marie Smith Pinkerton. On December 12, 1970, she was united in marriage to Dwight Sapp who survives. Also surviving are a daughter, Vanessa (Mike) Waddell of Piketon; two sons, Duane (Lisa Fields) Sapp of Piketon and Derek Sapp of Piketon; grandchildren, Donielle (Brandon) Lawson, Kara (Paul Grate) Sapp, Charlie Sapp, Cameron (Darian Harris) Waddell, Devon (Nataliegh Bandy) Sapp, Kenneth Robertson, Nathaniel Waddell, Andrew Fleckinger and Fancy Sapp; nine great-grandchildren; four brothers, Glen Dale (Annette) Pinkerton of Waverly, Ernie (Lois) Pinkerton of North Carolina, David (Faribee) Pinkerton of Piketon and Eddie (Carlene) Pinkerton of Piketon; a sister, Lois (Lewis) Shanks of Piketon; and three special sisters-in-law, Sharon (Orville) Thompson, Stephanie Taylor and Geraldine Pinkerton. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by twin sons, Billy and Bobby Sapp; brothers, Leon and Ronnie Pinkerton; and mother-in-law, Goldie Sapp.Teresa was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She was a blessing to all those in her life. She had a huge heart and loved her family dearly.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 12, 2020, at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly with Scott Judge, Minister. Burial will follow in Smith Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 11, 2020, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. and for one hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home.