1/
Teresa Elaine Sapp
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Teresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Teresa Elaine Sapp, 65, of Piketon, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at her home. She was born November 11, 1954, in Portsmouth, Ohio, to the late Jimmy Dale Pinkerton and Clara Marie Smith Pinkerton. On December 12, 1970, she was united in marriage to Dwight Sapp who survives. Also surviving are a daughter, Vanessa (Mike) Waddell of Piketon; two sons, Duane (Lisa Fields) Sapp of Piketon and Derek Sapp of Piketon; grandchildren, Donielle (Brandon) Lawson, Kara (Paul Grate) Sapp, Charlie Sapp, Cameron (Darian Harris) Waddell, Devon (Nataliegh Bandy) Sapp, Kenneth Robertson, Nathaniel Waddell, Andrew Fleckinger and Fancy Sapp; nine great-grandchildren; four brothers, Glen Dale (Annette) Pinkerton of Waverly, Ernie (Lois) Pinkerton of North Carolina, David (Faribee) Pinkerton of Piketon and Eddie (Carlene) Pinkerton of Piketon; a sister, Lois (Lewis) Shanks of Piketon; and three special sisters-in-law, Sharon (Orville) Thompson, Stephanie Taylor and Geraldine Pinkerton. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by twin sons, Billy and Bobby Sapp; brothers, Leon and Ronnie Pinkerton; and mother-in-law, Goldie Sapp.
Teresa was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She was a blessing to all those in her life. She had a huge heart and loved her family dearly.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 12, 2020, at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly with Scott Judge, Minister. Burial will follow in Smith Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 11, 2020, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. and for one hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home.
www.botkinhornbackfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pike County News Watchman from Oct. 8 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Botkin Hornback Funeral Home
314 E North Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1150
(740) 947-2313
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Botkin Hornback Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved