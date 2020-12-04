Teresa Ann George, 57, of Waverly, Ohio passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 peacefully at her home. She was born August 20, 1963 in Chillicothe, Ohio to the late Sherman and Carolyn Phroel George. Surviving are her children, Jessica Taylor and husband Tye of Piketon, Ohio, Ashley Ross (Dean Groves) of Washington Courthouse, Ohio and Daniel Dunn and wife Kate of Jeffersonville, Ohio; grandchildren, Holly, Cheyenne, Makensie, William, Anna, Morgan and Mya; brothers, Dean George and Michael George; and her fiancÃ©, Warren Imboden of Waverly.Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 7, 2020 at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly with Rev. Todd Montgomery officiating. Burial will follow in Omega Cemetery in Waverly. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.