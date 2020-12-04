1/1
Teresa George
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Teresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Teresa Ann George, 57, of Waverly, Ohio passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 peacefully at her home. She was born August 20, 1963 in Chillicothe, Ohio to the late Sherman and Carolyn Phroel George. Surviving are her children, Jessica Taylor and husband Tye of Piketon, Ohio, Ashley Ross (Dean Groves) of Washington Courthouse, Ohio and Daniel Dunn and wife Kate of Jeffersonville, Ohio; grandchildren, Holly, Cheyenne, Makensie, William, Anna, Morgan and Mya; brothers, Dean George and Michael George; and her fiancÃ©, Warren Imboden of Waverly.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 7, 2020 at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly with Rev. Todd Montgomery officiating. Burial will follow in Omega Cemetery in Waverly. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
www.botkinhornbackfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pike County News Watchman from Dec. 4 to Dec. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Botkin Hornback Funeral Home
314 E North Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1150
(740) 947-2313
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Botkin Hornback Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved