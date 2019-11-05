Home

Terril Lee Mullins

Terril Lee Mullins Obituary
Terril Lee Mullins, 64, formerly of Pike County, died 10:47 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019, at his home in Denver, Colorado, after an extended illness.
Terril was born July 24, 1955, in Columbus, Ohio, the son of Cecil Mullins of Wheelersburg, Ohio, and Virginia Mae (Horsley) Conkel of Beaver, Ohio.
Also surviving are two sons, Eric Williams and wife Holly and Darren Williams and wife Anne, both of Waverly, two brothers, Darrell Mullins and wife Jessica of Jackson, Ohio and Steve Mullins and wife Jennifer of Gahanna, Ohio, and five sisters, Anita Bevins of Beaver, Ohio, Marsha Smith and husband Jim of Portsmouth, Ohio, Christina Hannah and husband Johnny of Lucasville, Ohio, Teresa Neu and husband Rodney of Beaver, Ohio, and Cynthia Balzer and husband Mark of Beaver, Ohio.
Terril was preceded in death by a son Jeremy Williams.
Terril was a retired contractor.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.
www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Nov. 6, 2019
