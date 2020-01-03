Home

Thelma Jean Park, 72, of Chillicothe, passed away early Thursday morning, January 2, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital, following a brief illness.
She was born September 25, 1947, in Chillicothe, Ohio, to the late Lindley and Edith (Bethel) Park.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Neil (Lori) Park; two grandchildren, Colton (Lauren Howard) Park, and Hudson (Kali Mitten) Park; one sister, Marilyn Eitel; a sister-in-law, Nedra Park; nieces and nephews, Larry Smith, Steve Smith, John Hart, Amy Wellinghoff, Andrea Carroll, and Phillip Stultz; as well as several great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Mike Park, a sister-in-law, Barb Park, and a nephew, David Park.
Thelma was a graduate of Southeastern High School. She went on to work for the Horizon Telephone Company and retired in 2004. She was a Golden Eagle member with the Eagles Aerie 600, and an auxiliary member with American Legion Post 757. In her free time, she enjoyed playing guitar, crocheting, and going camping.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at the Haller Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Londonderry Cemetery. Friends may join the family for a visitation from 12:00pm until the time of the service.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Jan. 5, 2020
