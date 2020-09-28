1/1
Theresa J. Evans
Theresa J. (Gray) Evans, 71, of U.S. 23, Piketon, Ohio, died 7:50 p.m. Sunday, September 27, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
Theresa was born August 7, 1949 in Chillicothe, Ohio the daughter of the late Roy Arsene Gray and Geneva (Burton) West. On August 7, 1966, she was united in marriage to Michael Evans, who survives.
Also surviving are daughter, Cindy Ann Butterbaugh and husband Berlin of Piketon, Ohio, son, Michael Evans Jr. and wife Sandy of Beaver, Ohio, four grandchildren, Lindsay, Jessica, Kacie, and Tyler, seven great-grandchildren, two sisters, Melody Benson and Pam Smith and two brothers, David Gray and Keith Gray.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Harley Gray and Curt Gray.
Theresa was member of Stockdale Baptist Church and self-employed at JC's Family Restaurant with 30 years of service.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Stockdale Baptist Church with Pastor Rick Evans officiating.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday.
Memorial contributions may be made to Stockdale Baptist Church.
Published in Pike County News Watchman from Sep. 28 to Oct. 8, 2020.
