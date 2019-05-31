Home

Thomas G. Morris Obituary
Thomas G. Morris, 73, of Sugar Run Road, Piketon, died at Adena Pike Medical Center at 8:36 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019.
He was born October 13, 1945, in Hamden, Ohio, the son of the late Thomas Seth Morris and Laura Elizabeth Sims. On February 9, 2004, Thomas was united in marriage to Debra Lynn (Nickell) Morris, who survives.
Also surviving are his children, Kimberly, Michael, Tonya, Sonya, Rhonda, Angela, Heather, Dustin, Chanda, Arnold, Rebekah, and Anne, twenty-eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, two brothers, John and Leonard Gentil, two sisters, Carol Adkins and Debbie Coldiron, and his parents-in-law, Leo and Jean Nickell.
Thomas was a veteran of the Vietnam War having served in The United States Army. He enjoyed camping and NASCAR.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, George Gentil, and his step-father, Leonard Gentil.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly. Burial will follow at Hamden Cemetery, Hamden. A military graveside service will be held at the cemetery.
Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.
www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on June 2, 2019
