Home

POWERED BY

Services
Botkin Hornback Funeral Home
314 E North Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1150
(740) 947-2313
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Arnett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Geriard Arnett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Geriard Arnett Obituary
Thomas Geriard Arnett, 72, of Waverly, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Adena Pike Medical Center in Waverly. He was born February 27, 1947, in Wilmington, Ohio, the son of the late Orval Arnett and Ida Theo (Frederick) Arnett of Waverly. On May 19, 1968, he was united in marriage to Rita Bandy Arnett who survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Wendy Fosson and husband Brandon and Michelle Braden and husband Scott, all of Waverly; two brothers, Gary Arnett and wife Penny and Larry "Bo" Arnett and wife Val, both of Waverly; three sisters, Sandy Monroe and husband Thomas and Patsy Knight, all of Waverly, and Karen Ginther and husband Rick of Knoxville, Tennessee, and five grandchildren, Chase Ward, Alexa and Avery Braden and Taye and Drey Lockery. In addition to his father, Thomas was preceded in death by a daughter, Tracey Lynn Arnett.
Thomas was a parts manager at Hunter Chrysler Plymouth in Waverly and proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force.
Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home with Pastor Dale Reed officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Garden in Chillicothe, Ohio. Military graveside honors will be provided by American Legion Merritt Post #142. Family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.
www.botkinhornbackfuneralhomes.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Botkin Hornback Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -