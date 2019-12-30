|
Thomas Geriard Arnett, 72, of Waverly, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Adena Pike Medical Center in Waverly. He was born February 27, 1947, in Wilmington, Ohio, the son of the late Orval Arnett and Ida Theo (Frederick) Arnett of Waverly. On May 19, 1968, he was united in marriage to Rita Bandy Arnett who survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Wendy Fosson and husband Brandon and Michelle Braden and husband Scott, all of Waverly; two brothers, Gary Arnett and wife Penny and Larry "Bo" Arnett and wife Val, both of Waverly; three sisters, Sandy Monroe and husband Thomas and Patsy Knight, all of Waverly, and Karen Ginther and husband Rick of Knoxville, Tennessee, and five grandchildren, Chase Ward, Alexa and Avery Braden and Taye and Drey Lockery. In addition to his father, Thomas was preceded in death by a daughter, Tracey Lynn Arnett.
Thomas was a parts manager at Hunter Chrysler Plymouth in Waverly and proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force.
Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home with Pastor Dale Reed officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Garden in Chillicothe, Ohio. Military graveside honors will be provided by American Legion Merritt Post #142. Family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Jan. 1, 2020