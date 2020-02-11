Home

Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
(740) 947-2161
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
New Covenant Church CCCU
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
New Covenant Church CCCU
Waverly, OH
Thomas Mackenzie Noble


1993 - 2020
Thomas Mackenzie Noble Obituary
Thomas Mackenzie Noble, 26, of Walnut Street, Waverly, Ohio, passed 8:37 a.m. Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio.
Thomas was born September 20, 1993, in Chillicothe, Ohio, the son of Tracy Lee Noble and Kimberly Michelle (Wright) Noble of Waverly, Ohio.
Also surviving are a brother, Trent Noble, aunts, Lisa Clemmons and Vicki Hoover and husband Bill, uncle, Jeffrey Noble and wife Melodie, four cousins, Trey Clemmons, Hunter Hoover, Landon Hoover and Jeffrey Noble, maternal grandparents, Mack and Linda Wright and paternal grandparents, Robert and Betty Noble.
Thomas was the real deal. There was nothing fake about him. And if he loved you, he loved you hard. He was the most loyal friend and never stopped caring for anyone he ever loved. He had one of the biggest hearts we've ever seen. His smile was contagious and could brighten any room. He was one of a kind and will be deeply missed by everyone whose life he touched.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, at the New Covenant Church CCCU in Waverly, Ohio, with Pastor Doug Campbell, officiating.
Family will receive friends at the New Covenant Church CCCU from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service Friday.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Thomas' name to Moving Forward Residential, LLC, 7175 OH 104, McDermott, Ohio 45652
www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Feb. 12, 2020
