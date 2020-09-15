Thomas Norman Oyer, 79, of North Fort Myers, Florida, passed from this life on July 14, 2020. His passing was unexpected as he died from an apparent heart attack.

Tom, as he was known, was born on June 27, 1941, in Waverly, Ohio, on his parent's Dairy Farm on Saint Mary's Lane, the son of the late Thomas William and Margaret Alice Murray Oyer.

In 1953, when the Atomic Plant came to Pike County, the Oyer family sold their Dairy farm in Waverly and relocated to their new Dairy farm in Atlanta, Ohio, which is north of Clarksburg, Ohio. Tom graduated from the Atlanta school in May of 1960, where he was an outstanding basketball player. After graduation he remained on the family farm until his marriage to his then-wife Donna Morris.

After marrying, Tom moved to New Albany, Ohio, and worked for Wilson Floors out of Columbus, Ohio, until his retirement.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents and his brother August Oyer, sister-in-law Jean Bauer Oyer, and nephew Jim Oyer.

He is survived by his daughters Pamela Skavaril and Lori Ogden, four grandchildren, Colin and Cade Remy, Ashley Graham and Caitlin Ogden, three great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Tom was survived by two sisters, Margaret Scheiderer (Paul, deceased) of Galloway, Ohio, and Rita (Frank) Perry of Waverly, Ohio.

He was a longtime member of the American Legion and the Eagles of Waverly, Ohio.

Tom will be missed by all his family and friends of Waverly and North Fort Myers, Florida. And by his special friend Sam Schwartz who was born in Waverly and resides in Panama City, Florida.

A graveside memorial service will be held at the family's convenience.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store