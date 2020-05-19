Thomas R. Farmer, 86, of Wakefield Mound Road, Piketon, Ohio, passed 8:15 p.m. Monday, May 18, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital.Thomas was born March 24, 1934, in Pike County, Ohio, the son of the late Roy Farmer and Lola (Jordan) Farmer. In December 1956, he was united in marriage to Lola (Fox) Farmer, who survives.Also surviving are two sons, Larry Farmer and Rick Farmer and wife Cindy, four daughters, Donna Hurls and husband Rob, Brenda Fletcher and husband Tom, Cathy Browning, and Brittany Tackett and husband Brandon, twelve grandchildren and brother, Urlin Farmer and wife Wilma.He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Terry Allen Farmer, grandson, Zachary Farmer, six brothers, Frankie, Ronnie, William, Andrew, Richard and Dorsey Farmer, and two sisters, Evelyn Route and Mae Kathryn Miller.Thomas was a retired sawmill operator and a steel and auto worker.Private family funeral services will be held Friday, May 22, 2020, at the Howe Wheeler Boyer Funeral Home in Piketon, Ohio. Burial will follow in Mound Cemetery, Piketon, Ohio.The family will receive friends 5:00-6:00 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, at the Howe Wheeler Boyer Funeral Home in Piketon.