Timothy Joshua Sowers
1984 - 2020
Timothy Joshua "Josh" Sowers, 36, of Antioch, Tennessee, passed 9:20 p.m. Monday, October 12, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Josh was born May 11, 1984, in Nashville, Tennessee, the son of Ernest Edwin Sowers and Darlett Kay (Atkinson) Sowers.
Also surviving are a sister, Esther Ruth (Kyle) Cancasci, brother, Ernest Seth (Roxi) Sowers, grandmother, Ellen Atkinson, three uncles, Deven (Doris) Atkinson, Rick (Debbie) Congrove, and Tim (Lin) Sowers, two aunts, Cindy (John) Finley and Mel Chinn, cousins, Justin (Alex Johns) Atkinson, Chris (Pam) Atkinson, Derek (Bri) Atkinson, Shane Congrove, Tyler (Kendi) Congrove, Caleb Congrove, Shannon (Bob) Fletcher, Regan Sowers, Cheyenne (Kennedy) Sowers, Amy (Jeremy) Skaggs, Jodi (Shawn) Dillie, Andy (Brittany) Finley, Nathan (Rosey) Pettit, Justin (Teresa) Pettit, Brandon Chinn, niece and nephews, Luna Cancasci, Sean Cancasci, Alex Cancasci, Carsie Sowers and Gabe Sowers.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Carl Sowers, Georgia Sowers and Henry Atkinson, two uncles, Lloyd V. Atkinson and David Chinn, and cousin, Kristen Sowers.
Josh was a 2003 graduate of Nashville School of the Arts, and a member of West Meade Fellowship in Nashville. He was a loyal and dedicated employee at the same Taco Bell for 16 years. He was an avid connoisseur of superhero movies, comic books and action figures. Josh was a big supporter of the American Red Cross, donating 7.5 gallons of blood to the Nashville Red Cross. He was an organ donor of 8+ viable gifts, he left behind for those who needed them the most.
Funeral services will be held 6:00 p.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Mt. View Baptist Church, 12545 Old Hickory Blvd., Antioch, Tennessee 37013 with Dr. David Outlaw officiating. The family will receive friends 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020, at the Mt. View Baptist Church, Antioch, Tennessee.
There will also be funeral service 3:00 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at the Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly, Ohio, with Dr. David Outlaw officiating. Burial will follow in the Seldom Scene Cemetery, Waverly, Ohio. The family will receive friends 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Saturday at the Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly, Ohio.
You are welcome to wear your favorite superhero shirt to the visitations and services.
Flowers may be sent to either Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly, Ohio, or Mt. View Baptist Church in Antioch, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers you can send a donation to a charity of your choice in Josh's honor or to his favorite charity, The American Red Cross.
The family requests all attendees properly wear masks and social distance.
www.boyerfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pike County News Watchman from Oct. 15 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Mt. View Baptist Church
OCT
17
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Boyer Funeral Home
OCT
17
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Boyer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
(740) 947-2161
