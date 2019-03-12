|
|
Timothy Loren Ramsey, 49, of Salisbury Road, Waverly, Ohio, passed on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at his home.
Timothy was born June 24, 1969, in Chillicothe, Ohio, son of Gary Leon Ramsey and wife Patsy of Chillicothe and Patricia Christine Mayfield of Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
Surviving are a fiancÃ©, Darlin Tackett, three children, Christopher Ramsey, Anthony Ramsey, and Chelsea Ramsey, all of Chillicothe, three grandchildren, Neamia, Annabelle, and Nathan Ramsey, three sisters, Tisha Coterel and husband Marvin of Waverly, Bobbie Jones and husband Michael of Chillicothe, and Amanda Ramsey of Waverly, and several nieces and nephews.
Timothy was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, an employee of the Chillicothe VA, and a member of Moose Lodge, Waverly, , AMVETS, and American Legion Post #142.
Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019. A memorial will be held at a later date.
www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Mar. 13, 2019